Jeff Jarrett Thinks People Had Ridiculous Expectations For Ric Flair's Last Match

Ric Flair sure has gotten (and given himself) a lot of flack for his "Last Match" in Nashville last year, but AEW star Jeff Jarrett, who wrestled against Flair in the tag match, has a different perspective on the subject.

"The expectations going into that match were so wide and diverse," Jarrett told co-host Conrad Thompson, who was the promote of the event, on the "My World" podcast. "You have a 35-year-plus career of mine, and Ric is a 45, and then Jay [Lethal] and Andrade [El Idolo], no disrespect, but different ones, but the expectations going into that, some people maybe delusionally thought they were going to see Flair do the upside down flip or all of his trademark stuff." Jarrett said that wasn't realistic considering Flair's age (he turned 74 last month).

In contrast, Jarrett said his recent match against AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy was something so different that it wasn't saddled with any expectations. "The people who came to Winnipeg live, they certainly enjoyed [the Cassidy match], I'll say that as humbly as I can," Jarrett said before echoing a similar sentiment for "Ric Flair's Last Match."

Jarrett addressed the rumor that Flair nearly died in the match, saying: "No he [didn't]. I was outside with Ric, beating him up, and he's calling everything and I'm like, 'Oh, Ric, don't do this heart attack spot,' and he had to do it, so he's working. Was he dehydrated? Yes. So in spite of being in his plus-70s, and he's dehydrated, and drank all the night before and blah, blah, blah ... in a lot of ways, and I'm going to probably get criticism for that, that SOB still tore the house down!"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.