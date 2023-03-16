Dutch Mantell Challenges Ric Flair To A Debate For Charity

Ric Flair and Dutch Mantell's social media feud continues to take some unexpected turns. "The Nature Boy" took umbrage with Mantell for criticizing his last match, and they've been mouthing off about each other since then. However, it seems that Mantell wants to turn their war of words into something productive and settle the score once and for all.

Mantell took to Facebook on March 16, 2023, and challenged Flair to a Zoom debate. "We'll charge a dollar a view and donate it to charity," he wrote. "Let's debate the truthfulness of your life instead of just your opinion on people, like me critiquing your LAST MATCH which by the way hasn't changed."

Prior to issuing the debate challenge, Mantell criticized Flair's personal life and alleged financial disputes, which comes after Cary Silkin sided with Mantell in the current feud and claimed Flair owes him $41,000. "Lying, not paying taxes, borrowing money from friends to pay said taxes and not paying them back, being millions of dollars in debt and being sued for settlement in non-payment actions plus arrested for domestic violence," Mantell wrote. "Only seriously hollow people do that. It would seem that after all this you should've learned something but alas, not."

Afterward, Mantell thanked Flair for helping him gain more social media followers as a result of their beefing. However, he took one last parting shot at "The Nature Boy" before signing off. "So have a great day, drink about 12 beers, hit a few Tequila shots and watch some old videos from Jim Crockett Promotions when you were actually good about 40 years ago."