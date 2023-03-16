Former Ring Of Honor Owner Cary Silkin Sides With Dutch Mantell Against Ric Flair

It wasn't that long ago that it seemed as if Ric Flair's legacy would be forever tainted after allegations of sexual misconduct against him resurfaced following "Dark Side of the Ring's" episode on the "Plane Ride from Hell." Instead, Flair has continued on unabated, giving motivational speeches to the St. Louis Blues, wrestling a retirement match, and even being welcomed back to WWE.

He's also found time to get into online disputes with former wrestler and manager Dutch Mantell, a dispute that has some in the wrestling world picking sides. That includes former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin, who took to Twitter Thursday morning to reveal he is staunchly a member of Team Mantell.

"Sorry folks every word ⁦Dutch Mantel⁩ is saying about ⁦Ric Flair is true," Silkin tweeted. "Flair owes me 41k from not fulfilling 4 ⁦Ring of Honor⁩ appearances in 2009. Yes I was a moron to pay Ric up front. That's my story and it's sad but true."

This is not a new claim by Silkin, as he and Ring of Honor sued Flair in 2010 after Flair no-showed his final contracted appearance in Montreal and allegedly refused to return the $10,000 he was paid for the appearance. The lawsuit also alleged Flair had agreed to a role as an ROH authority figure but made only one appearance before resigning. ROH ultimately secured a default judgment after Flair never responded to the suit.

As of this writing, Flair has not responded to Silkin. "The Nature Boy is likely getting ready for the WWE Hall-of-Fame ceremony at the end of the month, where he's expected to induct The Great Muta.