Ric Flair Seemingly Ruins WWE Raw XXX Surprise Appearance

A wrestling legend could be set to join Ric Flair on "WWE Raw XXX," according to "The Nature Boy" himself.

On the latest episode of "To Be the Man," Flair revealed that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will be part of the red brand's 30th-anniversary show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"Hulkamania is coming," Flair said. "He confirmed to me last night that he's coming."

This isn't the first time that Flair has seemingly confirmed Hogan's presence at "Raw XXX." He previously stated that he'll see his fellow WWE Hall of Famer at the event amid a conversation about Vince McMahon potentially joining them for the festivities. Hogan hasn't appeared at any of the company's televised shows or premium live events since WWE WrestleMania 37, which he hosted alongside Titus O'Neil. Hogan was booed by the fans on the night, so it will be interesting to see how he's received by the WWE Universe on January 23.

Flair also revealed on "To Be the Man" that he recently talked to The Undertaker and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, noting that the latter can't come to the anniversary show. Afterward, he said that he is looking forward to hanging out with Ron Simmons and some other old friends who are expected to be there. Flair, Hogan, and Simmons aren't the only legends scheduled to appear at the event, as it was previously reported that Kane and another WWE Hall of Famer are set for "Raw XXX."

Flair and Hogan are both two-time inductees to the WWE Hall of Fame, both receiving inductions for their singles careers, with a second granted to Flair for his work in The Four Horseman, and Hogan for his time with the nWo.