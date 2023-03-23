Hangman Page Joins War Between The Elite And Blackpool Combat Club On AEW Dynamite

The storyline that's seemingly leading to "Hangman" Adam Page rejoining Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in The Elite took another step forward on Wednesday night's episode of "AEW Dynamite."

The show opened with the Bucks being wheeled into an ambulance after being attacked by unseen assailants before we joined them, with Page opting to ride with them since Kenny Omega had to stay for his main event non-title match with AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo. But that was only the beginning of a storyline that was updated throughout the two-hour show.

Halfway through the program, Omega expressed frustration over not riding to the hospital with his best friends, only for Don Callis to give him a pep talk — albeit one with a heelish tone at points — for his first singles match on AEW television since his summer 2022 in-ring return. After Omega defeated Vikingo with his One-Winged Angel finisher, he started a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, only to be interrupted by an attacking Blackpool Combat Club, seemingly revealing themselves as the Bucks' assailants.

They were interrupted by a returning Page, who commandeered the ambulance that he and the Bucks left in to get back to the arena. Armed with a board that had nails sticking out of it, he ran off the BCC members, only for Don Callis to flop, feigning that Hangman attacked him. The show closed with Omega rising, siding with Callis, and leaving Page in the ring alone.

The long storyline involving Page's split from The Elite climaxed at Full Gear 2021, where he defeated Omega to win the World Heavyweight Championship, with Matt Jackson of the Bucks seemingly coming to a detente with his former friend at the end of the match.