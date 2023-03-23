Former WWE Star Sharmell Set For Appearance On Tonight's Episode Of Chicago PD

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW Nitro Girl Sharmell has been breaking into the world of acting lately, appearing on such shows as "Bigger" as well as the Hulu program "Mike," and now she's adding another acting credit to her resume.

"From Queen of the #WWE ring to Queen of the courtroom, don't miss me on #ChicagoPD tonight on @nbc at 10/9c!" Sharmell wrote on Twitter. There is no information available on the role Sharmell will be playing in the long-running NBC drama. Sharmell has been retired from in-ring competition since 2009, last appearing in TNA, and has been helping her husband Booker T with the Reality of Wrestling training school and promotion.

Booker T inducted her into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 in the couple's home state of Texas. Huffman is slated to appear in the films "Wonder London" and "Write It Black," though neither has scheduled release dates currently.

Sharmell is not the only wrestling personality to appear in the "Chicago" franchise, which also includes "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire." AEW and ROH star Colt Cabana has appeared on the show "Chicago Fire," which featured the former Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion in a speaking role as the leader of a Hazmat team.

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge found new life on the hit TV series "Vikings," which he credited with re-inspiring his desire to wrestle once more, noting that the physical demands of the show's stunts helped him understand his physical limitations post his neck surgery.