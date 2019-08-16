Since retiring in 2011 due to a neck injury, Edge has refrained from any in-ring activity with one notable exception. At this year's SummerSlam, Edge returned to his hometown of Toronto and got physical for the first time in eight years by delivering a spear to Elias.

Edge talked about delivering his first wrestling move in so long on his E&C Pod of Awesomeness.

"Literally five minutes before I saw you [Christian] backstage I was asked what I thought about going out and doing a promo. So, it was probably 15 minutes you saw me go out there; it was all last minute," said Edge. "Poor Elias had to go and write a song in like 15 minutes, so, tells you how much of a pro he is. Instead, he came up with great stuff. It was fun because it was like flying by the seat of your pants when you just find out at the last minute.

"In terms of the spear, what people don't know is that I do all my fight scenes; whatever it is. So, I've actually done a couple of spears acting and with that, there is contact where I am hitting stunt guys, land like you normally would except, honestly like in 'Haven' I did one to Kurrgan and we were landing on concrete and that was fine. I think in terms of my neck there is a lot of miseducation and a lot of 'it's this and this.' When I first found out with my retirement speech, I had said what I knew at that point but have since learned a lot more [about my neck injury] and know what my limitations actually are."

Edge has transitioned to acting since retiring from the ring and has appeared in a dozen episodes of the TV series Vikings. Contrary to popular belief, he does his own stunts during filming so he is aware of what he is physically capable of doing.

"I am a highly, physical person. All that stuff in Vikings, if you see me do it, especially coming up that is me doing it; they don't give me a stunt double," revealed Edge. "People might think it is a huge risk but I know where I am at and I have seen my neck guys down here and have told me the dos and don'ts. I am not in the midst of being told to retire so I am much more emotionally aware and hearing everything and going, 'okay, what are my limitations going forward so I know what they are?' Doing a spear isn't one of them."

Despite not having a match in eight years, Edge noted that he could probably do a match "tomorrow", but admits that WWE would not allow it.

"To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow," Edge stated. "And I might be blown up, but I'd be okay. It's just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won't allow it."

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.