Wins And Losses In Wrestling Mattered To Buff Bagwell

Although All Elite Wrestling keeps track of its wrestlers' annual win/loss records, WWE stays clear of keeping tabs on such information. Former WCW World Tag Team Champion Marcus "Buff" Bagwell was recently asked how much the outcome of his pre-determined matches mattered to him.

"It's all about winning and losing, man. I mean, in anything you do," Bagwell said on the "Going Broadway Podcast." "I mean, since I was a kid, I mean, it's about winning and losing. It's about you're out; you're safe. You won; I lost. I won; you lost. I was first; you're second. I mean, that's how my life was as three boys growing up in a house, and there was no gray area about winning and losing."

Current Impact Wrestling star Heath (fka Heath Slater), who lost a large chunk of his matches while working for WWE, expressed that "wins and losses don't matter for s***" when discussing how the internet had affected pro wrestling. The former WWE Tag Team Champion often portrayed a comedy character in the company but ultimately earned the respect of the fans for his performances. Bagwell offered insight into some non-contracted performers' mindsets about victories and defeats.

"But, people go, including 'the boys,' they go, 'Well, you know, that's crazy to complain about winning or losing. I just wish I was under contract. I'd never b***h if I was under contract. I'd never complain if I was under contract.' B******t," Bagwell added. "You are gonna complain under contract because if you don't, you're the only one that don't."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Going Broadway Podcast" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.