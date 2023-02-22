Heath Claims 'The Internet Ruined Everything' In Pro Wrestling

For better or worse, the internet has undoubtedly affected pro wrestling. Impact Wrestling star and former WWE Tag Team Champion Heath is of the opinion that it's done more harm than good.

"The internet ruined everything," Heath said on "K & S WrestleFest. "We know how it is, so stop b******* about it and talking crap whenever we have a script and we have to follow it. It ain't my fault I have to follow it; it's given to me. Brother, I ate so many s*** sandwiches and tried to put spices on it to make it taste good. But when you eat it, it's still a s*** sandwich. ... Wins and losses don't matter for s***."

Internet rumors and criticism have had a negative effect on a number of pro wrestlers, such as Shotzi in 2022, with many coming to support her. Other wrestling stars have lashed out online, with Braun Strowman recently sparking controversy with his comments on high flyers in pro wrestling.

Other pro wrestlers have used social media to elevate their careers. Perhaps the most famous example is Matt Cardona during his time as Zack Ryder with WWE, as his internet popularity was a large part of why he got a run with the WWE United States Championship. AEW star Danhausen is another wrestler whose popularity is due in large part to his presence on social media.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "K&S WrestleFest" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.