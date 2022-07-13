Earlier this month at WWE’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Shozti competed in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, and not every move worked out for her exactly as she had planned, botching spots such as running up a ladder that was leaned against the corner, dropping Alexa Bliss in a botched back body drop, and hitting her head on a ladder when she attempted a senton. She received negative feedback on social media, leading to Shotzi deactivating her Twitter account.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time World Champion Booker T gave advice to Shotzi on the “Hall of Fame Podcast” following the comments of many online.

“They’re gonna make their comments, but my advice to Shotzi is you get right back up on the horse,” Booker said. “You cannot let the internet world distract you from going out there and being you. Mistakes are something that’s always made.”

Shotzi, who in NXT went by the name Shotzi Blackheart, arrived on “SmackDown” in July of 2021 as a tag team alongside Nox, who went by Tegan Nox in NXT. Blackheart and Nox remained undefeated as a tag team, yet never received a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships despite defeating then champions Natalya and Tamina on multiple occasions.

Nox was ultimately drafted to “Monday Night Raw” and then released by WWE shortly thereafter while Shotzi remained on the blue brand as a singles competitor. Since becoming a singles star, Shotzi has not seen success apart from a Money in the Bank qualifying win against Tamina. However, Shotzi has received big matches on “SmackDown,” facing off against then SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in her first singles match on the blue brand and recently facing then-champion Ronda Rousey in a match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Shotzi found more success in NXT, winning the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Ember Moon, now known as Athena in AEW. The duo defeated Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, the latter of which now goes by Raquel Rodriguez. The two held onto the Tag Team Championships for 55 days, defending the titles twice successfully before dropping them to Indi Hartwell and Candice Lerae of The Way.

