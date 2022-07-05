At the Money in the Bank premium live event this past weekend, Shotzi competed in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Given the unpredictable nature of a ladder match, not every planned spot went according to plan, and Shotzi was caught up in a particular move that saw both her and fellow competitor Alexa Bliss land awkwardly in the ring. The incident led some fans to lash out at Shotzi on social media, saying that, among other things, she should be fired for her performance.

Shotzi responded to those fans on Twitter on Monday, saying she’s “not a wrestle robot” and noting the three things she cares about coming out of the match — “Is everyone safe? Did everyone have fun? Did the crowd react?” She confirmed that “nobody got hurt,” but that she “had to have a few friends wipe the tears off my face” in the aftermath until reminding herself who she was.

Now, just a day later, Shotzi appears to have deleted her Twitter account.

Shotzi Blackheart appears to have deleted her Twitter account following criticism from fans regarding her #MITB performance pic.twitter.com/Tj98doKjjm — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) July 5, 2022

It has not been confirmed whether the comments Shotzi received after Money in the Bank were the reason she deleted her account, or whether another factor came into play yesterday after her response, but she wouldn’t be the first to abruptly depart from Twitter after dealing with an excessive degree of public criticism.

Shotzi competed in the ladder match alongside Bliss, Lacey Evans, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Becky Lynch and the ultimate winner, Liv Morgan. Morgan went onto to cash-in the briefcase later in the night on Ronda Rousey to capture the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship, which marked the first major title victory of her WWE career. Rousey had just retained the title against Natalya before a fresh Morgan came out to hand over the briefcase to the referee.

