The women’s Money In The Bank ladder match saw plenty of brilliant spots, with all of the talent involved pushing their creativity throughout it. But, as is the case with many matches of this nature, there was a few spots that didn’t quite go to plan, and certain fans were quick to call out Shotzi for that on social media this past weekend.

She was involved in one spot where Alexa Bliss was on her shoulders, and as she went backward to slam her into the ladder, the steel gave way and fell, which led to both women landing awkward. But, the “WWE SmackDown” star has fired back at any critics online via her Twitter account.

She said: “There are 3 things that I care about at the end of a match. Is everyone safe? Did everyone have fun? Did the crowd react? Nobody got hurt. We all had a blast and the Vegas crowd was HotHotHot! I felt on top of the world after that match was was so excited to finally have my first hardcore match in in over a year. I wouldn’t have done anything I didn’t practice or thought I could do safely.

“But I’m not a wrestle robot, I’m human and slips happen especially in a CHAOTIC UNPREDICTABLE ladder match! I can take a joke and laugh at myself (One of the first things I said was “I can’t wait to see that spot on botchamania”) but comments like “you should be fired” and other terrible things admittedly hit hard. I had to have a few friends wipe the tears off my face and slap some sense into me and remind me WHO THE F I AM! That being said, all my haters can SUCK MY BIG GIANT HAIR MANGOS!”

The match was ultimately won by Liv Morgan, who did not waste any time in cashing in the Money In The Bank briefcase, as she defeated Ronda Rousey later that night in order to become the new “WWE SmackDown” Women’s Champion. Meanwhile, in the men’s ladder match, it would be suprise entrant Theory who climbed the ladder to capture the briefcase, just hours after losing the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley.

