Wrestling Talent Who've Used The Internet To Elevate Themselves

Whether it was under the often-dim lights of independent wrestling or the grand stage of AEW, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has always had a stellar online presence. MJF's strength in-ring, as well as on social media, has always been his unflinching dedication to his heel persona. Whether it be during interviews with the likes of Alicia Atout or just responding to fans on Twitter, MJF is always on. One particularly noteworthy example of this habit kicked off during an AEW Meet & Greet that took place in Chicago. While taking a begrudging picture with a father and son, MJF saw fit to flip off the little boy!

Footage of this encounter gained so much traction online that even the likes of TMZ and the New York Post were commenting on it. When criticized for his behavior in front of the child, MJF fired back online with one comment, "F–k them kids... cry about it." Another glorious example of MJF's ability to draw ire from the online world came in the form of a heated interaction with actor Joe Manganiello over geek culture. It just shows how effective MJF was at getting under people's skin via the online world and subsequently using that tool to capitalize on it even further. Very few wrestlers in this day and age are able to draw ire the way MJF can and it's definitely paid off for him. MJF's future is definitely something to keep an eye on, with many fans waiting with bated breath for what he'll say next.