Jake Roberts Pitching In At AEW Dark To Help Roster Talent

AEW's young talent has flourished thanks in part to the promotion bringing in legends to work with them such as Sting, Paul Wight, and Dustin Rhodes, who all serve as mentors in addition to having roles in front of the camera. Since 2020, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts also has been among the veterans contributing on TV and helping behind the scenes.

In addition to working as Lance Archer's on-screen manager, Roberts also helps AEW' talent with promos. In a new interview with Steve Fall on "The Ten Count" podcast, Roberts said he travels to Orlando monthly to give promo pointers to the younger talent.

"Right now what I do is once a month we go to Orlando, we do 'Dark,' and I go down there and I get with the guys and I help them do interviews," Roberts said. "I try to teach them a better way to do their interviews, which, I know how to do interviews. It's easy for me, but these guys are [inexperienced with promos]. They're not used to it. They don't get it yet. I'm there to help them and I enjoy doing it."

Roberts, who hasn't wrestled since 2018, took some time away from pro wrestling in recent years due to health issues after contracting COVID three times. But now one of the greatest talkers in pro wrestling history says he's back and relishing the opportunity to teach the next generation of talent.

"I'm happy to do it," Roberts said, "and I hope to continue to do it."



