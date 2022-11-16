Big Update On Jake Roberts' Health And AEW Status

It's been quite a while since Jake "the Snake" Roberts has made his presence felt on AEW television. In fact, his last appearance took place during a backstage segment on "Dynamite" in April that saw MJF paying Roberts and Lance Archer to take out Wardlow. Since then, Roberts has been dealing with some health issues that put him on the sidelines. However, the wrestling legend took to Twitter today to announce that he is in much better health and back at work.

"Off oxygen for good!!" Roberts tweeted. "Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I'm living!!"

Roberts has served as the onscreen manager for Archer throughout his time in AEW. In addition to that, he continues to co-host a weekly podcast alongside Diamond Dallas Page called "DDP Snake Pit." In the past, Roberts has openly struggled with addiction – something that his friendship with DDP has helped him overcome. The WWE Hall of Famer is a proponent of Page's DDP Yoga program, and Roberts credits Page for saving his life. Recently, Page and Roberts have been attempting to do the same for Buff Bagwell, who has had his own problems with addiction.

Roberts had a very memorable WWE run in the ring during the 1980s, along with later work for companies like WCW, ECW, and TNA. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014; his induction speech was fittingly given by Page. In March 2020, Roberts joined AEW as Archer's manager and has made sporadic appearances for the company ever since.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).