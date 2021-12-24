WWE Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page and Jake “The Snake” Roberts are teaming up for a new podcast.

The “DDP Snakepit” show will premiere on Tuesday, December 4 via the Podcast Heat Network.

While the show is being released through Podcast Heat, Page and Roberts are partnering with Conrad Thompson for the project. Conrad produces several pro wrestling podcasts, and Podcast Heat is where the “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently launched, along with the “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” show with WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Gerald Brisco.

Page spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said Conrad’s involvement was a must for him. The new “DDP Snakepit” podcast will explore a variety of topics, including pro wrestling, but Page says the format will differ from the number of shows that Conrad already produces.

“Me and Jake have so many years together and memories and stories, and we think people are going to get a lot out of this,” Page said. “Now, initially, I didn’t want to do a podcast. There are just so many out there. Then Jake said to me, ‘I know you won’t do one. But do one with me.’ I said I’d do it on one condition, and that’s if we got Conrad Thompson. He’s built something special, and I really respect him for it. So since Connie’s in, we’re going to do it.”

DDP and Jake have been friends for decades, before Page got into pro wrestling, and they believe this will open up avenues for all sorts of discussion, especially with Conrad directing the conversation.

“Jake was my mentor when I was nothing,” Page said. “When I was coming up, Jake was there for me. He was such a huge star, and I was looking for my break. Then I remember back in 1997, when I got a phone call from him during my run in WCW, and I’ll always remember what he said. ‘Congratulations,’ he said. ‘For what?’ I asked him. And he said, ‘For reinventing the DDT.’

“Imagine having your mentor congratulate you on reinventing the move of the ’80s? We’ve always been there for each other, and now we get to share a different side of what we’ve been through together on the podcast.”

Page said he already has a number of topics in mind to discuss on the show, including how he helped Roberts with his health and sobriety a few years back. They also plan to review the recent “Heels” series from Starz.

“We’ll go deep into why I helped Jake, which led to the Resurrection of Jake the Snake film,” Page said. “People are going to learn a lot of new info here. We’ll talk about wrestling, and we’re going to be reviewing [the Starz series] Heels, which is a fascinating show. I read the original script, and I wanted that Wild Bill character real bad. Now, the guy they got [Chris Bauer] is great. He’s f—— Wild Bill. Those motherf—— on that show were incredible, and we’re going to talk a lot about that, too.”

He continued, “People are going to be entertained and get new pieces of knowledge every episode. You’ll get insight on how we really think. We’re going to look at a different side of wrestling, and something really special is going to happen when we’re together on the show.”

Stay tuned for more from DDP and Jake.