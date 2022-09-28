Jake Roberts Has Ominous Warning For Buff Bagwell: 'This Is Your Last Chance'

After going through his own struggles with substance abuse, Jake 'the Snake' Roberts is hopeful that Marcus 'Buff' Bagwell can come out the other side with the help of Diamond Dallas Page. Speaking on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Roberts stated that even when things got rough between himself and Page, he knew that the former wrestler and founder of DDP Yoga was there to help him, and he hopes Bagwell feels the same.

"I know when Dallas [and I] would have our confrontations, I knew the bottom line. And the bottom line was 'If I leave here, I'm dead.' So I would argue points, but I wouldn't push it so far to get [run] out of there. I wasn't afraid to drop down on my knees and say please if I had to," Roberts said of his time spent living with DDP in recovery. "That was how serious it was. And I hope Buff is taking this in the same way. Because this is your last chance ... Marcus, if you don't make it through this ... you'll be the next one we bury. I don't want that for you or for anybody else."

Roberts shared that he now takes pride in helping those who are in similar situations to where he once was. "I enjoy mentoring people ... and helping people that are still struggling. I do a lot of that. The tough thing for that is not to get emotionally connected to that person, because their sickness will wind up hurting you. That's something that I have to be careful of."

Bagwell moved into DDP's "Accountability Crib" back in March but unfortunately suffered a setback in recent months that caused him to check into rehab. He is currently advertised to appear this Saturday at WrestlePro Alaska: Back With A Bang alongside DDP and other big names.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).