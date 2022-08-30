DDP Confirms Former NWO Member Has Entered Rehab

It's been nearly six months since longtime wrestling veteran Buff Bagwell announced he was moving in with Diamond Dallas Page to live in the "accountability crib" and be part of his "Change or Die" docu-series. Unfortunately, DDP took to his YouTube channel earlier today to reveal that Bagwell has suffered a significant setback on his journey to a drug-free life.

"For the most part, [Bagwell] was doing really well, but a lot of times with addiction, it has everything to do with the people you hang out most with. And when he's with us, our whole force is about positive reinforcement, a place you can be safe. When he goes outside of that, well, those people, they don't really care about that, or they think they do, but they really don't ... Now, because of some of the negative influences in Mark's life, and I'm talking about people who love him and enable him, he's had a relapse, so we had a meeting with all of my people and Marcus, and we all agreed that it was time for him to go to a rehab facility."

DDP added that they are uncertain how long Bagwell will be at the rehab facility, but he's currently in a very positive and receptive mindset. According to DDP, the purpose of creating the video is to offer a reason for Bagwell's upcoming appearances being canceled. Still, they plan to return to regular meet & greets once Bagwell feels confident enough to leave the facility and begin again on the road of recovery. "It's a tough place, and I'm really hoping that you guys can help support him when he gets out," DDP said.

