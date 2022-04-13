Former WCW World Tag Team Champion Buff Bagwell joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to discuss his current well-being and how he’s turning his life around.

Bagwell is currently staying at a special resident with Diamond Dallas Page as part of a new series being put together where DDP looks to help people get their lives back on track. The former nWo member stated that he had to do something about his life himself because WWE turned down his request for rehab.

“We started the podcast with Rebuilding Buff because the WWE – I’m the only wrestler in the history of time that they turned down for rehab,” Buff said. “The only wrestler in the history, bro. Not trying to throw anybody under the bus, but several guys went several times. I’ve never used them and I asked them to do it, and they turned me down.

“I said to hell with it, I’m going to do it myself. I just needed to suck it up, it ain’t gonna be a big deal, I’m gonna do it myself. So we started the podcast Rebuilding Buff. At first, I was getting – I was stone sober, we were getting, ‘oh, Buff’s drunk, he’s f*cked up!’ And so now we’re not getting any of those, it’s more positive and that’s what it is.”

Buff opened up about spending time living with Diamond Dallas Page and others, which he will be doing for 90-days. He finds it tough living with other people.

“Dallas called me to do this show called Change or Die,” Bagwell said. “I’m at the accountability crib right now, and it is like a garden with the birds chirping, and Josh is our guy when Dallas isn’t here, who trains me. There’s yoga going on, and people drinking coffee. We’re all like a family. You’ve got to live together for 90-days. That’s a big deal. It’s hard to live with anybody, and you guys know, whether it’s your wife or your best friend, and I’ve done all of those.”

Buff Bagwell also revealed he nearly got into a fight with legendary boxer Butterbean at The Accountability Crib.

“Me and Butterbean almost got in a fistfight. He called me – he said I looked gay in my American Male video,” Buff explained. “I said, ‘hey listen fat ass, I’m right here bro and you just called me f*cking gay.’ He said – and he calls Steve over from 10-feet away from me and he goes, ‘if he calls me fat ass one more time, I’m gonna kick his ass!’

“I said, ‘hey fat ass, I’m right here and there ain’t nothing between us, I’m trying my best. I didn’t put the video on, they did. It wasn’t like I threw my video on. I’m just tryna go with it and have fun like everybody else.’ And I said, ‘by the way, I’ve knocked out a few motherf*ckers myself, so there ain’t anybody between us, bro.’ So, what started off a little bit negative like that, it took a turn that I de-escalated that situation that ended with a fist pump.

“Me and him got in a huge fight and I de-escalated it to a point where Dallas watched the tape back and he goes, ‘you see that there, that’s Marc Bagwell. Not the -when they’re cussing and yelling and all that – the Marc Bagwell, the charming motherf*cker that de-escalated that argument.'”

Buff Bagwell stated that it was great to see AEW talents he’s a fan of such as Jungle Boy, Lucharsaurus and Lance Archer at WrestleCon, and also talked about his recent Twitter spat with Adam Scherr.

“Yesterday, me and Strowman [Adam Scherr] got into a fight over Twitter,” Buff said. “Then he ended up apologizing, you know. I was like bro, you don’t come after the King, you know. Don’t mess, bro. I mean, he was trying to dog me out about a DUI. All of a sudden I find out that he also has a DUI. So what the f*ck are we doing here? Rocks in glass houses or what.”

