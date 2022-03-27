Buff Bagwell is trending on Twitter today for his outspoken support for former AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose and the rest of the LGBTQ+ community.

One notable exchange started when he first wrote, “Nyla Rose is huge, how is she not the woman’s champion? That match was a perfect build for her. #AEWRampage.”

Someone then responded with the comment, “Maybe because Nyla Rose needs to be a woman in order to be Women’s Champion, it’s kinda in the name.” This instantly didn’t sit well with Bagwell, who wrote, “Please sit down, grown folks are talking.”

In a follow-up this morning, he added the message, “Some people were surprised with my tweet last night about Nyla Rose, but I’m 100% behind the #LGBTQ community.” This was made even more apparent when he responded to several more tweets that questioned his sexuality and his outlook.

Buff Bagwell has been staying at DDP’s “accountability crib” home recently in order to get help and improve his life. His addiction and legal issues have been well documented over the years. This is why he has gotten involved with DDP’s latest project, “Change Or Die”, which is set to be a docu-series focusing on DDP helping others.

Another tweet amongst his replies included an update on his mental health. Bagwell wrote, “I’ve been doing a lot of work to get where I need to be mentally. Living with Dallas has been a huge help.”

You can see the full series of tweets below:

