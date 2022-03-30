On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, DDP, Diamond Dallas Page, talked about a new TV project he is working on called Change or Die.

According to DDP, this Change or Die TV series will be a little bit of several reality shows you’ve seen over the years.

“We have a whole show that we’re shooting,” DDP revealed. “It’s a docu-series and we’re filming it right here and it’s called Change or Die. And you really could’ve called it that instead of the Resurrection of Jake the Snake, you know? It’s just different and we brought five people into the house and we’re documenting this journey and it’s kind of like, you know, Biggest Loser meets The Apprentice meets Intervention.

“We’ve got a really great group of people here. We’ve only been here three weeks now and we’ve got some unbelievable footage of what’s happening within the house here just like we did with the Resurrection of Jake the Snake.”

DDP also revealed that some people will be recognized by wrestling fans on the show. This includes the former boxer Butterbean, who took part of WrestleMania 15 in 1999, and former WCW star Buff Bagwell, who has become a notable presence on social media as of late.

“Some of the people you’ll know. Some people you won’t know,” DDP said. “It’s already out there all over the internet that Buff Bagwell is in the house. And also Butterbean is in the house. And then we have three other amazing people in here and one of them, her name is Mildred and Mildred is 67 years old, or 67 years young.

“We’ve got Cece and she’s an amazing lady we have in here and we’ve got a young man named Taylor. We call him T-Dog and each one of them has their own story here and each one of them are on this journey with us.”

