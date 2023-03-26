Jeff Jarrett Blown Away By Time Demands Required Of Wrestlers Today

In May 2002, Jeff Jarrett and his late father, Jerry Jarrett, created Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). The promotion – now known as Impact Wrestling – became the primary alternative to WWE after the Stamford-based promotion purchased World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) went out of business. Jarrett is now signed to All Elite Wrestling, and he recently spoke about how the demands behind the curtain have changed compared to the early TNA days.

"When you're running a Wednesday night show and the demands that are Wednesdays only, it's like, we didn't have promos to do, we didn't have green screens, we didn't have photos," Jarrett said on the "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast via AdFreeShows. "We didn't have all the different – pulling everybody in ten different directions. We had a two-hour show to produce. Pre-tapes and guys get ready for the matches, so there were lesser demands."

After it was suggested on the podcast that the early TNA locker room was "more relaxed" and "a positive place to work," Jarrett explained that he wanted to have a highly competitive environment in TNA and always called for everyone involved in the production, whether it be on camera or behind the camera, to be ready for "game time" when they were shooting a show. The WWE Hall of Famer believes that it is never productive to have anybody walking on eggshells.

