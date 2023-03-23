Ric Flair Praises Sting For 'Stealing The Show' At Age 64

Ric Flair loves what his old rival Sting is still capable of doing. "The Icon" is always a highlight in AEW, and fans got to see Sting back in the ring last night on "AEW Dynamite." While a good deal of the wrestling world may be buzzing about the main event between El Hijo Del Vikingo and Kenny Omega, Sting was in trios action first, and "The Nature Boy" took note of what his former nemesis was still able to do in the squared circle, while also giving credit to AEW boss Tony Khan for allowing him to perform.

"You Are An American Treasure," Flair tweeted at Sting in his signature all-caps style. "At 64, Stealing The Show! Thank You Tony Khan For Treating Him With That Much RESPECT!" Sting and Darby Allin shared the ring with an unlikely bedfellow on Wednesday, as the pillar and the veteran teamed with Orange Cassidy to battle The Butcher, The Blade and Kip Sabian. Sting even channeled Cassidy in the fight by "slow-rolling" out of the ring from a Sabian top rope attack, and did his own version of Cassidy's "Freshly Squeezed" slow kicks before hitting the Scorpion Death Drop to secure the 1-2-3.

Sting's AEW contract is set to expire sometime this year, with"The Icon" saying that "[w]hen it ends, so will his time behind the face paint." Sting has been with AEW for over two years now, first appearing at "Winter Is Coming" in December 2020. Before his AEW comeback, Sting was thought to be retired due to a neck injury.