Wade Barrett Comments On Not Calling WrestleMania 39 Main Card

Alistair McGeorge of Metro recently interviewed "WWE SmackDown" color commentator Wade Barrett. During the interview, Barrett spoke about his role at WrestleMania 39 and how he will be sitting on the sidelines for the main card but will be working the pre-show on both nights, April 1 and April 2.

"I mean, of course, I would love to be involved in any way at WrestleMania," Barrett explained. "I think the current plan is that I'm going to be the pre-show on both nights. I'm a massive fan of Cole, everyone is, but Corey too I think is a brilliant colour commentator. I think they can handle all the business they need to handle, They're two people I study and learn from as I'm growing in this world. But of course, if there was any need for me to sit at the desk at any point, I would be more than grateful to join in... I'm not angling for that, I get it, they have their team they wanna run with. That's really cool, and I'll support them any way I can."

Barrett joined the "SmackDown" commentary team alongside Cole in October 2022, after two years working in "NXT" as their color analyst. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took Barrett's joined Vic Joseph on the "NXT" commentary team after Barrett was called up to "SmackDown."

Barrett's last WWE match before retiring from in-ring action was in April 2016, when he and Sheamus, then part of the faction League of Nations, lost to The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston. Barrett's last match on the main card at WrestleMania was in 2015 at WrestleMania 31 when he was part of a seven-way ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship.