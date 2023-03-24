MVP Says Omos Is The 'Greatest Giant' To Ever Set Foot In WWE, Including Andre The Giant

Omos is set to go one-on-one with former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 next weekend in Los Angeles, California. Ahead of that tussle on WWE's biggest stage, MVP provided some considerable praise for his associate.

"My giant Omos is the greatest giant ever to grace the WWE ring," MVP said on the "After the Bell with Corey Graves" podcast. "And you can put André [the Giant] in that because André doesn't have the agility, size, and strength that Omos has."

MVP thinks that "The Nigerian Giant" is the definition of a huge, physical specimen after he watched his client toss "The Beast" over the top rope on the March 13 episode of "WWE Raw." The former WWE United States Champion explained that people would see the difference between Omos and The Great Khali at WrestleMania after fans compared the towering star with the WWE Hall of Famer. MVP detailed how his influence has helped Omos.

"As you've seen from the time he's been with me, his body has actually changed," MVP said. "He's putting on more muscle mass and losing body fat. His footwork for the ring – as I've said before, he already had basketball footwork, but now his footwork in the ring is improving. I think overall, his attitude towards being a success in the WWE has changed, and I think he's embraced the load, the mental load that I've given him."

