CM Punk Reacts To Rey Mysterio Attacking Dominik On SmackDown: 'I've Wanted To Punch Him For 13 Years'

CM Punk has been the talk of the wrestling news cycle in recent days following his now-delete Instagram post about Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Dave Meltzer, in which he was critical of all three of them. However, he's also weighed in on the current happenings in WWE following Rey Mysterio's storyline outburst against his son, Dominik, on last night's "WWE SmackDown." This time, though, he was in a more lighthearted mood.

Following the show, Mysterio took to Instagram and explained why he punched his son and accepted his WWE WrestleMania 39 challenge. "Every man has his limits...Don't forget, she's not only your mother, but my wife," he wrote, referring to the segment that saw the Judgment Day member rudely confront his mom before Rey laid him out. Afterward, Punk chimed in with his thoughts on the matter, praising Mysterio for going through with the attack. "Good for you Rey," he said. "I've wanted to punch him for 13 years!" Dominik is 25 years old as of this writing, so Punk's claim indicates that he's wanted to punch the WWE superstar since he was 12 years old.

Naturally, Punk's response to Mysterio's post garnered a lot of attention. As of this writing, it's gained almost 9000 likes and 373 replies. One commenter noted that Dominik was a child back then and took aim at Punk's character. "No wonder why people don't like you much," the social media wrote. That said, many fans saw the funny side of Punk's reply, and some of them even pleaded with him to rejoin WWE.