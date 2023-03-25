Johnny Swinger Praises The Impact Roster, Tommy Dreamer

Johnny Swinger is still swinging and it's in great part thanks to Impact Wrestling. "The Swingman" has established himself as one of the most solid comedy acts in pro wrestling as he makes a lot of throwback references that a lot of ardent fans will get a chuckle out of, but the veteran star knows that Impact has a great crop of young talent going today from Josh Alexander to Trey Miguel and a long list of others.

"Got a little bit of this, a little bit of that and you stir it all up and you got a heck of a product there," Swinger told Jim Varsallone. Tommy Dreamer and Scott D'Amore are two of the creative minds behind the scenes with D'Amore recently becoming the President of Impact Wrestling.

"I couldn't have a better scenario than those two guys. Great friends, great business partners, associates, real backers of mine," Swinger said. "All the way back Dreamer with ECW facilitated me with WWE and Scott got me started being a TV wrestler when I was still a teenager."

Swinger knows that his future is in good hands with both of those men at the helm. "Those two guys in charge there right now never have to worry, never have to worry about anybody, you know what I mean? When those guys tell me something, I can trust in it, believe it and it's been great thus far, look forward to it for many more years to come."

