Chelsea Green Recalls The Injury Setback That Made Her Mentally Stronger

Prior to her release from WWE in 2021, Chelsea Green sustained a broken wrist during her time in "NXT." Then, as her main roster push started to take off, complications surfaced when her bones wouldn't accept the metal implants from her surgery, which led to another break. However, despite the many setbacks, Green feels that she has emerged from her injuries better than before, both physically and mentally.

During an interview with WWE's German programming "Die Woche," the former "Hot Mess" shared that this frame of mind started nearly six or seven years ago, following a collarbone injury that required her to have surgery in India.

"I think I realized then that I am much stronger mentally than I even think. I think we all are," she said. "I was alone [and] it was scary, but you're in a situation where you just have to do it. From then on, I realized that I am stronger than I think. I can get through these things. It is going to be okay. You just have to tell yourself that you're gonna be okay, you're gonna get through it, you're strong, you can heal, and all those things are true. The more that you tell yourself that and the more that you're positive [in your head], the more it will come to fruition."

Through the power of this positivity, Green eventually made it back to WWE in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble and is now a regularly featured player on "WWE Raw" each week.