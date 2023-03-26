AEW's Ruby Soho Addresses Critics Of Women's Hardcore Matches

After the January 13, 2023 installment of "AEW Rampage," the entire wrestling world was talking about the street fight that saw Anna Jay and Tay Melo take on Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale. Though many fans praised the brutal, bloody battle, a number of people spoke out in opposition to the episode's main event. However, the criticism seemed to be centered on an outdated double standard that some people will unfairly project onto women in wrestling. And now one of the competitors in that match has shared her two cents on the discourse.

During the latest voyage of the "Rock & Wrestling Rager At Sea," Chris Jericho hosted a panel for "Talk Is Jericho" called "Anatomy of a Deathmatch." It featured ECW legend Sabu, "The Deathmatch King" Matt Cardona, AEW star Luther, and Soho discussing their various experiences with the more violent side of wrestling. And when Jericho asked "The Runaway" about the reaction to her recent street fight, she admitted that it was very different than what people are used to seeing from her on TV. But the response still took her by surprise.

"The response I got was very interesting to see [since] many people were upset at the fact that I was bleeding as much as I was because I'm a female," she said. "I understand if death matches aren't your thing or hardcore matches aren't your thing. That's just not your style. But if you can't come up with a reason other than the fact that I'm a woman that you don't like that I'm bleeding, kindly f*** off."