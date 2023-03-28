Blindfold Matches Were The Easiest Money Jake Roberts Ever Made

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts wrestled in many memorable matches during his in-ring career, including his Blindfold match against Rick Martel at WrestleMania VII in 1991. This match is a very divisive one due to it not having much actual action because both men's visions were obstructed by the blindfolds. Whether fans at home enjoyed the match or not, those in the arena were vocal throughout much of the contest, with fans attempting to point Roberts in the direction of Martel.

The match also worked in the favor of Roberts, as he discussed his thoughts on why the Blindfold concept worked. "I had been in a blindfold contest before, I was in a blindfold battle royal which was pretty wild," Roberts said appearing on "The Ten Count." "The whole thing with the blindfold, it was genius. It really was and then to go out there and to get the fans to participate ... You can't ask for anything more, really can't man. So, I know it was the easiest money I ever made."

Roberts and Martel feuded for months, with eyes being the centerpiece of the feud which resulted in the original match stipulation. Roberts wound up walking away with the victory on the night after over eight minutes of action — quite a long time to wrestle without having your full vision. While some believe the Blindfold match concept worked, it is not one that has been repeated very often throughout history. That said, it is still remembered by many fans today who Roberts states still tell him they were screaming at their TVs during the contest.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ten Count" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.