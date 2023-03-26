John Cena Explains Why Drinking With Ric Flair Was So Much Fun

For the last six years, John Cena and Ric Flair have been joined together in the WWE record books. Upon winning the WWE Championship at the 2017 Royal Rumble, Cena officially tied Flair for the most World Championship reigns in company history. As it turns out, though, that isn't the only connection the two have shared.

In a recent interview with "Whiskey Ginger," Cena revealed that the two bonded over some alcoholic beverages back in the day. Cena noted that he enjoyed drinking with everybody, but for him, no one quite compared to "The Nature Boy." "He just has so much energy," Cena said. "He's got such a tremendous lust for life and I am drawn to that. I'm drawn to people who love life. There is a tipping point where it becomes counterproductive. You don't want to live like today is your last day because it could be, but I tried to find a little bit of bounce, but man he was always great."

"The Champ" also mentioned WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson as another one of his favorite people to connect with, not only for the social aspect but also for the myriad of knowledge he shared. "Pat Patterson was always great...Ric especially, and Pat, they weren't jaded," Cena said.

Cena recognized that some people utilized drinking as an outlet to release negative emotions, but he'd rather surround himself with people who were just having fun, like Ric Flair. WWE Executive Bruce Prichard previously recalled downing shots with Cena leading up to the premiere of "The Marine." Unfortunately for Prichard, he ended up missing his flight the next day.

