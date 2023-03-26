Mick Foley Recalls Shawn Michaels Being A 'Loose Cannon' In WWE

Ahead of his temporary retirement from in-ring competition, Shawn Micheals was known for being one of the most polarizing wrestlers in the WWE locker room. As 1998 began, Michaels' interpersonal problems backstage built to a boiling point on the road to WrestleMania 14. While things went according to plan in his WWF Championship loss to Stone Cold Steve Austin, the potential for Michaels to act out was a recurring fear for many people backstage, with even The Undertaker threatening to take matters into his own hands if Michaels refused to do business.

WrestleMania 14 was the subject of a recent episode of "Foley Is Pod." When asked about any first-hand knowledge of the situation, Foley was candid. "I didn't know about [The Undertaker taping his fists] until afterward," Foley admitted, "Shawn was a consummate performer though... He'll be the first to admit there was a good and a bad Shawn, even good Shawn did those overdramatic bumps against Hogan."

Foley was referencing Michaels' infamous performance against Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam 2005 to compare and contrast his behavior from before and after HBK's temporary retirement. Returning to his feelings around WrestleMania 14, Foley said, "He was a little bit of a loose cannon so I think there would be ample concern [about his match]."

Michaels' tumultuous personality also spilled into Foley's match at WrestleMania 14, where he and Terry Funk defeated The New Age Outlaws in a Dumpster Match. Foley, who understood Michaels' concerns regarding the match, concluded by saying, "I think it's telling that he wanted to leave what he created, DX, in as strong a position as possible and he got upset when he thought that would not be the case."