Ric Flair Reconnected With Arn Anderson Over Loss Of Sons

Arn Anderson's oldest son, Barrett, died recently at the young age of 37. Ric Flair also understands this pain after losing his son, Reid Flair, in 2013. As such, Flair was one of several figures to send his condolences to the AEW producer and empathize with his situation. Furthermore, Flair, who was part of the legendary Four Horsemen faction alongside Anderson, revealed that in the midst of tragedy, he was able to reconnect with his former stablemate after their career paths took them in separate directions throughout the years.

"I know what he's going through, Kevin Nash knows what he's going through," Flair said while on "To Be The Man." "Arn and I reconnected, you know, we've kinda gone our separate ways because our companies ... To see it kind of see it slip away for whatever reason, quite honestly because of promoters, and then reconnect in that private moment and exchange text messages and everything ... It made me cry. I was that happy to hear back from him."

Since they have reconnected, Flair seemingly wants to keep their friendship afloat, as he discussed what he would like to do in the future alongside Anderson moving forward. "I just hope that we, he and I can go forward and do some stuff together," he said. "If he and I had a podcast together, Pat McAfee would be listening in."

