Arn Anderson's Oldest Son Dies

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson took to Twitter today to announce the sad news that his oldest son, Barrett, has died. Anderson wrote: "Last night my family suffered a loss that should never be felt by any parent. Our older son Barrett passed away." Barrett was just 37. Anderson didn't disclose the nature of his son's death.

Barrett, the brother of AEW star Brock Anderson, was not involved in the wrestling business. In his tweet, Arn reminded people how important it is to be there for family and friends, writing, "Tell those you love that you love them."

Many of Anderson's AEW colleagues and former WWE colleagues offered their condolences to the original Four Horsemen member on social media. The AEW Twitter account also offered condolences from the company to the Anderson family. Anderson has been a part of AEW since his debut at All Out 2019 as Cody Rhodes' coach and manager.

Both Arn and Brock Anderson have been off AEW television in recent months, though Arn has been managing Brock and fellow second-generation wrestler Brian Pillman Jr. on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" since late last year. The former NWA and WCW stalwart commented on both his and Brock's status on the AEW roster, saying that despite not appearing on TV they remain members of the team and are ready to leap to action if and when AEW calls upon them.