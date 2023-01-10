Arn Anderson Comments On His And Brock Anderson's AEW Status

Arn Anderson has been around pro wrestling since the early '80s, whether as a competitor, producer, or manager. His son, Brock Anderson, made his AEW debut in June 2021, and while he has showed promise, Brock still has a long way to go to match his father's legacy. Since Brock hasn't competed since December 17, "The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling" asked Arn about the contractual status of him and his son.

"Well, we work for AEW and we're under contract right now," Arn said. "There's a full roster; it's hard to get everybody on every week, and we understand that, so Brock and I are going to reach out and go visit some schools, like Dr. Tom [Prichard's] school, and obviously, our school that Billy Gunn and [QT Marshall] are masterminding down there in Atlanta."

Whether it's on YouTube shows "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" or an indie gig outside of his home company, Arn emphasized that Brock will remain active and they'll be ready when AEW gives them the call to come back.

"We're going to do some independent stuff and some signings, and we're going to try our best to stay busy until [AEW] give us the call," Arn said. "And hopefully, we'll be ready."

At the end of 2022, Arn shed some light on his future retirement plans, saying that he's got "another year and a half" left on his AEW contract. "I hope to be able to repay [AEW owner] Tony [Khan] for having Brock [Anderson] and I as a part of AEW, and I have many friends who work there," he said.