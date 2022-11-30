Arn Anderson Explains What He Wants For His Son Brock In Wrestling

Few people understand the highs and lows of professional wrestling more than Arn Anderson, but that didn't stop his son Brock from getting into the business himself. Even though he revealed on his "ARN" podcast that "it's been his choice" if he became a wrestler, there is no doubt Brock has a good learning tool. But, that doesn't mean Arn is pushing things, and Brock's favorite match isn't even one of his, instead, it's The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 25.

"I have never said, 'Sit down on the couch I want you to watch this match.' Now, he has watched a ton on his own in the privacy of his room," Anderson said.

Brock has been developing steadily as part of the AEW roster in recent years, and even though he has a huge legacy due to his family name, Arn said, "I don't think he feels any pressure" when it comes to living up to the career he had. For the Four Horsemen member, it is more important to him what type of person his son becomes, rather than what he goes on to achieve inside the ring, as the respect factor is crucial.

"I think he pretty much knows and has grown up around the respect I have for this business and everyone that has come before us," he said. "If you have been in the wrestling industry, in a supportive role, in a star role, in a running the camera role, a referee role, a commentator role, if you were in the business before myself, I look at you being responsible partially for me being able to live my dream."