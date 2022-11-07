Brock Anderson Credits Former AEW Star For Calming Him Before Debut

Brock Anderson made his professional wrestling debut in June 2021 teaming with Cody Rhodes against The Factory's Aaron Solow & QT Marshall. Anderson and Rhodes picked up the victory on "AEW Dynamite," however, Anderson has revealed that he felt nervous beforehand and discussed two things that helped him including one wrestler.

"Two things saved me that night," Anderson said while on The Family Business w/ Kerry Morton. "This was COVID era AEW, so we're in Jacksonville ... this was the taped show so we only had the extra wrestlers there just to provide crowd noise. If this would've been, if I would've started say, today, this would've been my first match in front of a full house, I'd have been yacking my brains out backstage with nerves ... The second thing was having Cody as a partner He is probably, arguably the hottest wrestler in the business until unfortunately his pec and he's deserved the spot he's in right now."

Rhodes has since made his way to WWE, leaving AEW following his TNT Championship Unification Ladder match against Sammy Guevara. Anderson referenced Rhodes' torn pectoral, which he suffered prior to his match against Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell; however the "American Nightmare" still competed and won in the brutal contest.

Anderson has picked up wins since his debut, though most recently wrestled on the "AEW Dark" tapings in Orlando, Florida, losing to Daniel Garcia in a ROH PURE Championship match. Back in July, Anderson also had the opportunity to wrestle at Ric Flair's Last Match teaming as the "Four Horsemen" with fellow second generation talent Brian Pillman Jr. against WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton and his son Kerry.

