Brock Anderson teamed up with Cody Rhodes in a winning effort against QT Marshall and Aaron Solow on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.
Making his in-ring debut with AEW, Brock is the son of Arn Anderson, who was also at ringside for the match. Brock got a jackknife pin on Solow for the pinfall victory. Afterwards, Arn gave his son a big hug for his performance.
