Don’t expect Cody Rhodes back inside the squared circle any time soon.

In a new interview with ComicBook.com, Rhodes joined Zelina Vega to celebrate the arrival of San Diego Comic-Con, and “The American Nightmare” gave further detail as to how his physical therapy is going for his torn pectoral.

“I wanna say good, but misleading,” Rhodes told Brandon Davis. “It’s not like ACLs or PCLs where your life completely changes for a while. After two weeks you feel like you’re normal, but it’s not. It’s just tied to your bone on your arm and you have to let it actually form. So they’re going so slow with me because I think they’re terrified I’m going to try to do something I’m not. PT is slow. There’s an 80-year-old lady named Betty who does the PT with me, and she’ll be ready to wrestle before I’m ready to wrestle.”

In the week leading up to Hell In A Cell, Rhodes partially tore his right pectoral during a live event before completely tearing it off the bone while working out the Friday before his match against Seth Rollins. Rhodes managed to keep the gruesome visual of his injury hidden right before the cell lowered and the bell sounded.

“No one saw, other than I think Vince saw it,” he said. “I was gonna take my robe off for cameras, and then the ‘voice of God,’ as you call it, whoever the head of production is in that moment, I remember them saying, ‘Don’t,’ and Stu the camera operator said we were just gonna save it for the show. Very few people had actually seen it and how bad it was, and through the day it was getting worse because it was so much blood, so much blood under my skin.”

Rhodes came out victorious in his third match against Rollins, but ultimately had to leave to get surgery done. He did show up on the “WWE Raw” after Hell In A Cell, and it seemed like he and Rollins had found mutual respect for one another — until Rollins attacked Rhodes from behind, officially putting him on the shelf.

