Cody Rhodes wrestled his WWE Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle, competing in an immense amount of pain just days before he would receive surgery on the major injury. But as Rhodes told “Busted Open Radio,” it’s not the nature of the injury itself that’s making his doctor most afraid.

“He knows me, and they’re being very coy,” Rhodes said. “I was told last time I was there for my big check-up after [physical therapy], they are not going to give me a timeline just yet for when I’m going to be back, because they’re afraid if they give me that timeline, I’m going to try and jump it by maybe a month or two.”

Rhodes went into surgery on Thursday, June 9 to fix his torn pec, four days after facing Rollins inside Hell in a Cell. Despite going into the match with the distinct disadvantage of being injured, Rhodes walked away he victor after two hitting two Cross Rhodes, followed by a shot with a sledgehammer. The following night on “WWE Raw,” Rhodes cut a promo, and Rollins came out to shake his hand. Rollins then went to the back, but as Rhodes began making his way up the ramp while facing the ring, Rollins hit him from behind him with a sledgehammer. Rollins then drove the sledgehammer into Rhodes’ torn pectoral muscle to a chorus of boos from the “Raw” crowd, effectively writing Rhodes off television. The American Nightmare hasn’t appeared on WWE programming since.

Rhodes’ surgery was successful, and WWE has since provided an update that explained how Rhodes is expected to be out for an extended period of time, stating Rhodes “will be unable to compete for nine months.”

