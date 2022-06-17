Exactly a week since going under the knife to repair a torn pectoral tendon, Cody Rhodes is back to the grind.

On Thursday, the Nightmare Factory training facility shared a photo of Rhodes watching tape along with his students, as seen below. It appears they studied the classic bout between WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Mr. Perfect at SummerSlam 1991.

Rhodes and AEW star QT Marshall established the wrestling school in 2020. According to the school’s website, Rhodes and his team are currently accepting applications for the next camp which gets underway in October 2022.

In the lead-up to Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins III at Hell in a Cell, WWE showcased the Nightmare Factory in a vignette where Rhodes explained the significance of the school to his evolution as a pro wrestler.

“This is the place I can make myself bulletproof,” Rhodes said, referring to The Nightmare Factory. “It’s so difficult to prepare for something like a structure [Hell in a Cell] that we’re getting ready to encounter because it’s not just the height, it’s not just the fact that you’re locked in there with one of the absolute best wrestlers in the world. I don’t think people realize chainlink, it’s not rubber. Every little piece of Hell in a Cell can hurt you, you’re locked in there, you’re locked inside.”

Shortly after his WWE comeback at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes stated in a presser that the Nightmare Factory will never be affiliated with just one company.

“The Nightmare Factory has never been connected with anywhere, so I want them all [the wrestling companies],” Rhodes said. “A lot of them think it’s a fast track to a wrestling company, and I understand why. People have gotten called up. But I try to tell them, ‘it’s a fast track to just learning how to make money in sports entertainment and pro-wrestling.’ The first thing I do is say, ‘hey, don’t be afraid to ask. If you want to talk to a Michael Lombardi at NEW, or you want to go to Chaotic or All Pro Wrestling, tell them you trained here. That’s the whole point. If you don’t make it to the end of the 12 weeks then we don’t have to worry about it.’

“But all of them who make it, that’s the hard thing for me, because I love all these kids, and we are on like camp five. It’s just too many at this point. I remember my first student, that being Brooke Havok, and now every camp there’s somebody like that. I wanted to feed the wrestling and sports entertainment space, and I want them to go and make the right decisions. We have trainers there from one company, we have trainers there from another company. It’s all harmony and synergy.”

Rhodes is expected to miss up to 9 months of action, WWE announced last Friday after he underwent surgery.

