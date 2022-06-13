Cody Rhodes is on the shelf for the foreseeable future but his growing fanbase continues to find ways to root for the popular Superstar.

At the Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, two brothers — Grant and Griffin — were draped in their American Nightmare gear at ringside, which led to an irate Seth Rollins confronting the young fans.

As seen below, Rollins taunted the brothers before his match against Riddle and continued trash-talking them throughout the bout. At one point, Riddle embraced one of the brothers for a hug after delivering a thunderous chop to Rollins. The brothers also showed off their “Run Seth” sign in the backstage area, a photo of which was shared by WWE.

Rhodes is expected to miss up to 9 months of action, WWE announced Friday after he underwent surgery to repair a torn pectoral tendon.

“After a vicious attack by Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Rhodes had successful surgery on Thursday by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas to reattach his pectoral tendon. Rhodes will face a long recovery and will be unable to compete for nine months,” WWE wrote in a statement.

The “vicious attack” referenced in the statement occurred on last week’s “Raw” when Rollins blindsided Rhodes with a sledgehammer. The angle was done to seemingly write Rhodes off WWE TV while he recovers. Rhodes initially suffered a slight tear of his right pectoral muscle while brawling with Rollins on the final “Raw” before the Hell in a Cell premium live event. However, he would suffer a full tear of the muscle while attempting to do weight training a few days later, which led to uncertainty over his availability for HIAC. Rhodes, with a noticeable bruise on his arm and chest, gutted out the injury regardless and wrestled Rollins – securing his third consecutive win over Rollins dating back to WrestleMania 38.

On a related note, Rollins has changed his Twitter name to “Seth FRANKLIN Rollins” in the aftermath of the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City making a typo on their event website. As noted earlier, the advertisement misprinted “FREAKIN” as “FRANKLIN” and Asuka as “Ashulke” in a WWE live event listing for August 14.

I won the war. Time to celebrate. https://t.co/0N2OxP22bm — Seth FRANKLIN Rollins (@WWERollins) June 13, 2022

