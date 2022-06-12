Last night’s “Saturday Night’s Main Event” show from Cape Girardeau, Missouri included several standout matches like Seth Rollins vs. Riddle, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending her Title in a triple threat against Becky Lynch and Asuka.

Rollins was in an ongoing feud with Cody Rhodes that culminated at “Hell In A Cell” and the following Monday Night “Raw”. Due to suffering a legitimate pec tear, Rhodes was sporting awe-inspiring amounts of bruising on his body throughout. He underwent successful surgery this past week and will be out of action for “9 months”, according to the latest WWE estimates.

WWE is highlighting Rollins as the sinister heel that aggravated Cody’s injury and will continue his reign of terror on this Monday’s “Raw”.

Riddle is heading into the biggest match of his WWE career when he faces Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Friday’s “SmackDown”. This past week on the show, he successfully defeated Sami Zayn to earn himself the title match and receive Roman’s first title defense since “WrestleMania 38.”

You can see full results from WWE “Saturday Night’s Main Event” below:

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated The Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio defeated The Miz & Theory

Ezekiel defeated Tommaso Ciampa

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos and MVP in a Street Fight

Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H.

Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka in a Triple Threat Match

