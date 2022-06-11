Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day are set to explain their actions on the 6/13 episode of WWE “Raw”.

Earlier today, WWE announced the following segments and matches for this coming Monday night’s edition of “Raw”.

* Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins answers for his attack on Cody Rhodes

* The Judgment Day return to Raw with a new direction

* Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

* The road to Money In The Bank continues

To kick off the 6/6 episode of Monday Night Raw, Cody Rhodes addressed the WWE universe following his brutal Hell In A Cell match against Seth Rollins at the namesake premium live event the previous night. Rhodes tore his pectoral muscle completely off the bone in preparations for his match against Rollins and would subsequently head to Raw on the following night to say goodbye to the fans ahead of his impending surgery. Rollins would come down to the ring and offer his ‘respect’ to Rhodes for competing in such a brutal match while being injured, however when Rhodes exited the ring, Rollins would unleash a brutal attack on ‘The American Nightmare’, finished off with a sledgehammer shot to the injured right shoulder and chest. Rhodes would have successful surgery this past Thursday to reattach the torn muscle and as announced on the 6/10 edition of “SmackDown”, it was announced that Rhodes is expected to be out of action for nine months.

Later on last week’s edition of Monday Night “Raw”, The Judgment Day was set to welcome a new member to the now-former Edge-led stable, however during Balor’s initiation, Damian Priest attacked the WWE Hall of Famer and it wouldn’t take long for Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley to join in on the attack to the former 11-time World Champion.

