Roman Reigns reacted to Riddle’s earning a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next week on “SmackDown.”

Reigns tweeted, “Now I have to leave the private island …jump on the private yacht ….and then board the private jet just to smash this idiot on #Smackdown Tribal Chief problems.”

Now I have to leave the private island 🏝

…jump on the private yacht🛥

….and then board the private jet 🛩 just to smash this idiot on #Smackdown

Tribal Chief problems. 😏☝🏽 https://t.co/jcx0BDlw4v — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 11, 2022

Riddle defeated Sami Zayn last night on SmackDown to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After the match, The Usos attacked Riddle.

Roman Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship since August 30th, 2020, a record 645 days. He then unified that title with the WWE Championship on April 3rd, when he defeated Brock Lesnar. Since unifying the title at WWE WrestleMania 38, Reigns has not defended it once on TV or at a premium live event.

As we’ve noted, Reigns will not compete at WWE Money In The Bank. The Money In The Bank premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, July 2nd at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

