Wrestling fans may know him as Seth Rollins but the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ referred to him as something a little different. As of this morning, the venue was promoting an upcoming WWE Live event on their website, WWE Sunday Stunner, which is going down on August 14 at the Etess Arena. The site included a short list of advertised matches in addition to some WWE talent scheduled to appear.

One of the names on that list: Seth “Franklin” Rollins.

Had to see for myself that this is real. WWE is back. pic.twitter.com/OYYYUVal1c — Nationally Published Troll (@mongo_ebooks) June 9, 2022

Since this tweet caught wind, the venue did end up making the correction, but there happened to be another error which remained up until recently. Asuka’s name was still butchered to “Ashule” until the website made that correction as well. Under her “new moniker” Asuka was scheduled to face Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair in a triple threat bout, but as many who are familiar with WWE’s early match listings, the card is subject to change.

Fans were calling Seth Rollins something very different than “Franklin” after he viciously attacked Cody Rhodes on “WWE Raw” this past Monday. “The American Nightmare” delivered a heartfelt promo talking about the brutal Hell In A Cell match the two had this past Sunday before making note that he has intentions to return at the Money In The Bank premiere live event. Rollins interrupted Rhodes not long after Rhodes said he was finally done with Rollins.

What many fans believed to be a confrontation seemingly turned into a moment of unexpected sportsmanship as Rollins said how much he respected Cody after their third fight. The two looked to be patching up things on mutual ground, but Rollins ultimately pulled the rug out from under everyone with a heelish beatdown of Dusty Rhodes’ son. He even ripped off Cody’s suit to hone in on his bruised chest and torn pectoral. Post-attack, Cody Rhodes refused to to take a stretcher to the back.

