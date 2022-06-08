Cody Rhodes has continued to chronicle the developments of his torn pectoral muscle via social media and has now shared another brutal image of his bruising.

Fans first got a look at the injury when he took off his jacket before the main event of WWE Hell In A Cell, which showcased the purple bruises and swelling on his chest, and slightly on his arm. Since that point, the bruising has only intensified.

The latest picture, like those he dropped yesterday, comes from his Instagram Stories, with a screenshot below from WWE on BT Sports, and shows how the bruising has continued to expand. Now, the purple bruises having progressed all the way down his arm to his wrist.

The news of Rhodes’ injury initially began to be reported just hours before Sunday’s premium live event. Despite the obvious pain he was in, Rhodes still stepped inside the steel structure to compete. The two men put it all on the line, with the American Nightmare taking some big bumps and direct shots to the injured area throughout the bout. Ultimately, Rhodes would come out on top, notching three premium live event victories in a row over Rollins.

The former AEW star then kicked off “WWE Raw” this week to address the elephant in the room, how badly he was injured. He held back tears when talking about his daughter and how he will make her watch the match back when she’s older to show how he stood and fought. With WWE’s Money In The Bank right around the corner for the company, Rhodes also made it clear he’d still like to get the briefcase. The segment ended with an attack from Rollins that saw Rhodes forgo a stretcher to walk to the back on his own.

Rhodes has been universally praised for his performance inside the steel structure this past Sunday, with legends from the past and current peers all showering him with praise for his gutsy efforts. He is now scheduled to undergo surgery this week.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]