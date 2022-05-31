In their final verbal battle ahead of Sunday’s Hell in a Cell, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes made several references to each other’s past on Monday’s Raw.

While Rhodes made a mention of his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, mentoring Rollins in the early days of NXT, Rollins hearkened back to the fact that The American Nightmare “tried to tear down” WWE by joining up with his friends at All Elite Wrestling. At this point, Rollins referenced how Rhodes smashed a stone throne with a sledgehammer back at the first Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019, which, at the time, was perceived to be a symbolic gesture of AEW declaring war on WWE.

“You left WWE six years ago because you weren’t good enough,” Rollins told Rhodes. “And then every single day that you were gone, you and your little friends tried to tear down what I was building here. And when that didn’t work out so well for you, you came running back.”

“The prodigal son returns home to fulfill his family legacy,” Rollins added in a mocking tone. “Not on my watch, pal! You don’t get to be the conquering hero in my kingdom. No, no, no. You don’t get to take a sledgehammer to the throne and get to come back to take back that throne from me.”

In conclusion, Rollins said he plans to prey on Rhodes’ insecurities during their Hell in a Cell bout Sunday.

“I don’t like you,” Seth Rollins stressed. “I don’t want you here. In six days, I’m going to prey on your insecurities. I am not just going to change you, I will end you. Then we can finally wake up from this American Nightmare.”

Rhodes has commented on the throne-smashing incident in several interviews. You can click here for his past comments.

Remember when it was implied there wasn’t a war between AEW and WWE? Well Cody Rhodes just destroyed a Triple H-like throne with a sledgehammer during his entrance. Shots fired? I’d say so. pic.twitter.com/xXjvtrvCyh — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 26, 2019

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]