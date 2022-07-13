WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has made it to the finals for The ESPY’s WWE Moment Of The Year Award.

Cody took to Twitter this afternoon to comment on being in the finals for the WWE EPSY Award. He’s in the running for the award because of his WWE return after six years of being away from the promotion.

He tweeted, “Truly a moment I couldn’t envision and a door I thought would never be open again A gigantic gamble and I went all in, wrestling fans returning that energy and seeing so many people vote for this moment fills my heart up Damn I love it! Let’s win an ESPY.”

Truly a moment I couldn’t envision and a door I thought would never be open again A gigantic gamble and I went all in, wrestling fans returning that energy and seeing so many people vote for this moment fills my heart up Damn I love it! Let’s win an ESPY https://t.co/wrTvDezIAo — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 12, 2022

Cody would make his WWE return at WrestleMania 38 as the mystery opponent to Seth Rollins. At the moment, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is out of action due to torn right pectoral muscle. He had surgery for the injury on June 9.

The other moments that are in the finals are The Undertaker being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin stunning Vince McMahon, Theory, and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, and Big E cashing in the Money In The Bank briefcase and winning the WWE Championship.

Last year’s Best WWE Moment Award went to Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for making history as the first Black women to main-event at WrestleMania. Belair had defeated Banks at WrestleMania 37 Night One and became the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Fans can vote for their favorite WWE moment at this link here. The ESPYS are set for July 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]