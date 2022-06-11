There are more backstage updates concerning WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes’ injury.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE was more lenient with allowing Rhodes to wrestle against Seth Rollins at WWE Hell In A Cell because the pectoral was torn completely off the bone, and further damage likely couldn’t be done.

Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Seth Rollins on the May 30 edition of “Raw.” The Friday before Hell in the Cell, while weight training in preparation for his match, the tendon had torn completely off the bone.

There are also updates from Fightful Select about his surgery. As noted, Rhodes went under the knife on Thursday to repair the torn tendon.

His wife, Brandi had tweeted, “The doctor just repaired Cody’s pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now.”

Fightful noted that Rhodes got into Birmingham on Wednesday to prepare for the surgery. WWE also had Rhodes do interviews and filmed material for a future documentary about his injury.

Cody Rhodes was reportedly back home by the weekend. He’s expected to be out of action for three to five months.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]